Douglas Bushue, CFP, CPA, CFS, APMA, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Effingham, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Bushue was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients. Bushue is part of Bushue, Jones & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Bushue provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. Bushue has 30 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
