Douglas Bushue earns Circle of Success recognition

Douglas D. Bushue, CFP, CPA, CFS, APMA, a Private Wealth Adviser with Bushue, Jones & Associates, Ameriprise Financial, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Savoy, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2020.
To earn this achievement, Bushue established himself as one of the company’s top advisers. Only a select number of high-performing advisers earn this distinction.
He has 28 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
