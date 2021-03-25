Doug Bushue achieves Circle of Success recognition

Douglas Bushue CFP, CPA, CFS, APMA, a private wealth adviser with Bushue, Jones & Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Savoy, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.
To earn this achievement, Bushue established himself as one of the company’s top advisers. Only a select number of high-performing advisers earn this distinction.
He has 29 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
