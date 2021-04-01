Dollar General announces its newly relocated store at 707 W. Fayette Ave. in Effingham is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found online at http://www2.dollargeneral.com/About-Us/pages/storelocator.aspx or through the Dollar General app.
Included in the new store is DG's stylishly new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.
Through its mission of serving others, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Effingham store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
