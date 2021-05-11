Families have focused on staying healthy during the pandemic, and health experts have an important reminder for parents: Don’t overlook the most common signs and symptoms of asthma in your child.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of asthma may help families establish an action plan for their child. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has established an Action Plan for families to consult with physicians and use to prevent or control asthma attacks. Despite the resources given, many children still suffer from asthma-related attacks.
“Asthma is a disease kids can be diagnosed with at any age. Asthma is more likely in kids with risk factors, such as allergies or a family history of allergies or asthma,” said Stacey Tebbe, APRN, with HSHS Medical Group in Mattoon.
While asthma signs and symptoms vary child to child, the most common signs include:
• Frequent coughing that worsens over time (can be triggered by sleep, cold air, exercise, etc.)
• Wheezing sound when breathing in or out
• Shortness of breath
• Chest tension or congestion
“With asthma, coughing and other symptoms may be worse at certain times such as after laughing or crying or when your child is around different substances that may trigger their asthma,” said Tebbe.
If your child is experiencing any of these issues, notify your child’s primary care physician.
Asthma is a serious disease. If not diagnosed and treated, children can suffer major asthma related attacks and be hospitalized.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.