Doehring, Winders & Co. LLP, Certified Public Accountants, announced recent additions to its professional staff.
Lucas Probst joined the firm on a permanent basis in June after the completion of an internship over the summer of 2018. He is a May 2019 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and has a bachelor’s degree in business with a major in accounting. Lucas is originally from Teutopolis and currently resides there. He is the son of Bruce and Peggy Probst of Teutopolis.
Sarah Lustig joined the firm on a permanent basis in June after the completion of an internship over the previous year. She is a May 2019 graduate of Eastern Illinois University and has a bachelor’s degree in business with a major in accounting and an MBA with an accounting concentration. Sarah is originally from Hickory Hills and currently resides in Sigel. She is the daughter of Frank and Amy Lustig of Hickory Hills.
Jarrod Eckard joined the firm on a permanent basis in July after the completion of an internship during spring 2019. He is a May 2019 graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and has a bachelor’s degree in business with a major in accounting and is currently enrolled in the university's Master of Science in Accountancy program. Jarrod resides in Vandalia and is the son of Jeff and Jessica Eckard of Vandalia.
Doehring, Winders & Co. has offices in Effingham and Mattoon.
