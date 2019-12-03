The Shelby County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary met on Oct. 28 at the Oconee Post Home.
Refreshments were served by the Oconee Auxiliary. President Dawn Morganson called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Betty Smith gave the opening prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and the preamble were recited in unison. Roll call of officers was answered by five. Roll call of units was answered by 16 members representing four units with one guest. The unit’s guest was the 19th District President Sandy Kirby.
Secretary Sheila Renner read the minutes from the Sept. 23 meeting and gave the treasurer‘s report. A motion was made by Barbara Jones and seconded by Linda Beck to accept both of the reports. They were approved and the treasurer’s report will be tiled for audit.
Kirby presented her different programs for this year. One of the main things is that the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary will now state “ALL WARS” not “Great Wars.” Also the eligibility for membership will not include great-granddaughters, effective immediately. She also encouraged everyone to write to his or her senators.
Kirby had several different ornaments celebrating the Legion’s and Auxiliary‘s 100 years. The cost of each is $5. They have several uses for key chains, luggage tags, purse zippers, etc., as well as for trees.
Around of applause was given to the president wishing her well in her year of service for 2019-2020.
Several celebrations in the month of November were noted. The collection for CARE totaled $20. Kirby won the door prize given by the county. Donja Jones won the door prize given by the Oconee Auxiliary.
Smith gave the closing prayer. Morganson closed the meeting at 8 p.m.
The next meeting will be on March 23 at the Shelbyville Post Home.
