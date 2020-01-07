The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the months of July, August, September, October and November:
July 2 — Kyle Morrison of Honolulu and Nicole Morrison of Effingham
Tamara (Davis) Rich of Effingham and Robert Rich
James Larimer of Effingham and Janice (Day) Larimer of Effingham
July 3 — Scott Clark of Effingham and Amber (Cornwell) Clark of Mason
July 5 — Deannia (Crivello) Kesl of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and James Kesl of Effingham
July 8 — Susan (Will) Gillespie of Effingham and Allan Gillespie of Teutopolis
July 10 — Constance McCarty of Effingham and John McCarty of Effingham
John Pals of Teutopolis and Kathleen (Schumacher) Pals of Effingham
July 24 — Brent Anderson and Rachel (Geving) Anderson
Erin (Holt) Miller of Shelbyville and Phillip Miller of Effingham
July 26 — Kelsey (Alexander) Systo of Dieterich and Mikel Systo of Ste. Marie
July 31 — Mark Yates of Strasburg and Rebecca (Wilden) Yates of Altamont
Aug. 7 — Kevin Kade of Effingham and Briana (Douthit) Kade of Effingham
Debra (Fraham) Bence of Shelbyville and Timothy Bence of Effingham
Aug. 13 — James Starner of Altamont and Jerry (Spencer) Starner of Effingham
Aug. 14 — Jasmyne (Carson) Tucker of Greenup and James Tucker of Effingham
Aug. 15 — Jamie (Whitehead) Schumacher of Brownstown and Kelly Schumacher of Effingham
Christina (Schlanser) Sparling of Altamont and Adam Sparling of Mason
Aug. 16 — Shad Petersen of Mason and Dessa (Goff) Petersen of Dieterich
Aug. 26 — Benjamin McDaniel of Dieterich and Samantha (Haberland) McDaniel of Dieterich
Aug. 27 — Desirae (Moschenrose) Apke of Strasburg and Zachary Apke of Effingham
Sept. 3 — Zachary Henson of Chicago and Teri (Baird) Henson of Effingham
Steven Williams of Effingham and Kathleen (Taylor) Williams of Effingham
Ryan Woods of Effingham and Charlotte Pursian of Champaign
Sept. 6 — Karen Norris of Effingham and Leonard Ledbetter of Effingham
Sept. 9 — Jody (Hoffman) Kirby of Watson and Travis Kirby of Watson
Michelle (Olds) Holland of Altamont and Roger Holland of Effingham
Sept. 11 — Carissa Oyler of Effingham and David Thompson of Effingham
Sept. 12 — Marshal Brummer of Effingham and Molly (Crow) Brummer
Sept. 18 — Joshua Germer of Effingham and Renee (Shadwell) Germer of Effingham
Sept. 20 — Dan Koester of Effingham and Janie (Bieber) Koester of Shelbyville
Sept. 23 — Joseph Hoback of Savannah, Georgia, and Natasha (Thoele) Hoback of Effingham
Robert Harder II of Altamont and Caroline (Huelskoetter) Harder of Altamont
Sept. 24 — Ashley (Eskew) Sharp of Mattoon and Taylor Sharp of Dieterich
Sept. 26 — Charles Shepard of St. Peters, Missouri, and Katherine (Kurilo) Shepard of Altamont
Oct. 1 — Kayla (Endebrock) Price of Effingham and Jeremy Price of Watson
Brian Hoene of Sigel and Sherry (Bryan) Hoene Effingham
Tracey (Farris) Campe of Bloomington and Wayne Campe of Effingham
Oct. 9 — Darrell Tolzmann of Effingham and Victoria (Becker) Tolzmann of Belmont, North Carolina
Oct. 15 — Melissa (Earnest) Paholke and Johnathon Paholke
Oct. 18 — Jeffrey Bushue of Effingham and Tracey (Schultz) Bushue of Effingham
Oct. 25 — Anthony Roedl and Shelby (Slifer) Roedl
Joseph Marchese of Wheaton, Maryland, and Elizabeth (Baker) Marchese of Effingham
Oct. 28 — Heather (Reiling) McGee of Charleston and Eric McGee of Effingham
Nov. 4 — Derek Wilson and Erin Barton
Diane (Norris) Nosbisch and Martin Nosbisch
Nov. 5 — Andrea (Kirby) Ohnesorge of Wheeler and Brian Ohnesorge of Mason
Benjamin Kemme of Shumway and Amanda (Mercer) Kemme of Teutopolis
Nov. 6 — Gerri (Cawthron) Novak of Merrillville, Indiana, and Chester Novak of Watson
Scott Fairbanks and Barbara (Willenborg) Fairbanks
Nov. 13 — Devin Logsdon of Effingham and Samantha Logsdon of Shelbyville
Nov. 15 — Richard Mann of La Grange, North Carolina, and Tammy (Rivenbark) Mann of Dieterich
