The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the month of May and June:
May 1 — James Winterrowd and Brigitte Leturno of Effingham
May 2 — Christopher Verdeyen of Liberty and Lori (Lofton) Verdeyen of Effingham
May 8 — Brant Houghton of Mason and Danielle (Willis) Houghton of Effingham
May 13 — Jennifer (Bernahl) Wendling of Altamont and Nathan Wendling of Altamont
May 14 — Brian Reed of Effingham and Jackie (Hammond) Reed of Effingham
May 21 — Ranae (Brackney) Roepke of Shumway and Nicholas Roepke of Altamont
May 23 — Amber (Will) Posten of Teutopolis and Clayton Posten of Teutopolis
June 5 — John Sills of Effingham and Cheryl (Adams) Sills of Effingham
June 6 — Samantha (Tuttle) Schumacher and Michael Schumacher
June 7 — Douglas Poe of Effingham and Linda Poe of Effingham
June 11 — Jared Kincaid of Aubrey and Sandy (Bryan) Kincaid of Effingham
June 12 — Chase Johnson of Jewett and Kelsey (Murphy) Johnson of Teutopolis
June 25 — Michael White of Galesburg and Denise (Conway) White of Beecher City
Michael Horn and Connie Horn of Effingham
Tonya (Lawhorn) Bannick and Justin Bannick
June 27 — Katherine (James) Thompson of Effingham and Jack Thompson of Effingham
