The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the month of May and June:

May 1 — James Winterrowd and Brigitte Leturno of Effingham

May 2 — Christopher Verdeyen of Liberty and Lori (Lofton) Verdeyen of Effingham

May 8 — Brant Houghton of Mason and Danielle (Willis) Houghton of Effingham

May 13 — Jennifer (Bernahl) Wendling of Altamont and Nathan Wendling of Altamont

May 14 — Brian Reed of Effingham and Jackie (Hammond) Reed of Effingham

May 21 — Ranae (Brackney) Roepke of Shumway and Nicholas Roepke of Altamont

May 23 — Amber (Will) Posten of Teutopolis and Clayton Posten of Teutopolis

June 5 — John Sills of Effingham and Cheryl (Adams) Sills of Effingham

June 6 — Samantha (Tuttle) Schumacher and Michael Schumacher

June 7 — Douglas Poe of Effingham and Linda Poe of Effingham

June 11 — Jared Kincaid of Aubrey and Sandy (Bryan) Kincaid of Effingham

June 12 — Chase Johnson of Jewett and Kelsey (Murphy) Johnson of Teutopolis

June 25 — Michael White of Galesburg and Denise (Conway) White of Beecher City

Michael Horn and Connie Horn of Effingham

Tonya (Lawhorn) Bannick and Justin Bannick

June 27 — Katherine (James) Thompson of Effingham and Jack Thompson of Effingham

