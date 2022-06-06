Discovery Christian School students visit state capitol

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, welcomed the first group of seventh and eighth grade students and their teacher from Discovery Christian School to the Illinois State Capitol in May. In addition to learning about being a state representative, the students were given an inside lesson on the workings of the House Chambers from Assistant Doorkeeper Wayne Padget.
“Junior high students are most interested in our government because they are studying for the Constitution test,” said Wilhour. “It is encouraging to see young people take an interest in their government and public policy issues that impact them and their families. I’m sure we will see some of them back at the Capitol to serve as a Page for a Day while the House is in session and to learn more about the workings of the Illinois General Assembly.”
Discovery Christian School is a ministry of Christ’s Church in Effingham with kindergarten through eighth grades that opened for the first time this year (2021-2022 school year). This was an expansion of Discovery Garden Preschool, which has been in operation since 2004. The focus is not only include academics, but developing their walk with God, social skills, work ethic and service to others. As an interdenominational school, they welcome all faiths.
