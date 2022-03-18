Western National Insurance Group has announced that Dimond Bros Insurance has been named one of Western National’s Circle of Excellence Agencies for 2022.
The Dimond Bros. office in Effingham is located at 801 N. 3rd St., Suite B.
The Western National Circle of Excellence recognition is announced annually to spotlight an elite group of partners who have excelled based on performance and growth over the past five years (2017 – 2021). An agency must also demonstrate that they meet high standards of professional excellence and integrity in order to be considered for this recognition. Dimond Bros Insurance’s place among this list is a testament to the overall quality of the agency’s insurance professionals and their commitment to meeting the needs of their insurance clients.
This recognition places Dimond Bros Insurance in the 90th percentile of all Western National partners for overall performance, growth, and partnership over the past five years.
Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minn., is a super-regional group of property-and-casualty insurance companies. The Group writes business through five active insurance companies — Western National Mutual Insurance Company, Western National Assurance Company, Pioneer Specialty Insurance Company, Umialik Insurance Company, and American Freedom Insurance Company — and is affiliated with Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company. Together, the affiliated Group writes over $800 million in personal and commercial direct premium in 19 states across the Northern, Midwestern, and Western U.S. as well as in Alaska; and surety bonds in 41 states. All of the companies’ products are sold exclusively through professional Independent Insurance Agents.
Dimond Bros. Insurance was founded in 1867 and is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Midwest. Headquartered in Paris, IL, Dimond Bros. has 40+ locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.