The Village of Dieterich's Independence Day Celebration will be Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at Dieterich Liberty Park.
On July 3, the Feudin' Hillbillys will perform at 8 p.m.
The celebration will kick off July 4 with the Firecracker 5K at 7:30 a.m. followed by the "American Icon" Parade at 11 a.m.
Schedule of events on July 4 include:
Porkburger Stand: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Balloon Artist: Noon-3 p.m.
Pony Rides: 1 p.m.
Bags Tournament: 2 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pull: 1:30 p.m.
Turtle Races: 4 p.m.
Avery Bohnhoff: 4-5 p.m.
DFD Side by Side Raffle: 5 p.m.
Dakota Danielle: 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.
Little King and Queen Pageant: 7 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
The day also will include Bounce Houses, Water Balloon Launch and Hoop Shoot.
Beer Garden and food trucks will be available both days.
