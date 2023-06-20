The Village of Dieterich's Independence Day Celebration will be Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at Dieterich Liberty Park.

On July 3, the Feudin' Hillbillys will perform at 8 p.m.

The celebration will kick off July 4 with the Firecracker 5K at 7:30 a.m. followed by the "American Icon" Parade at 11 a.m.

Schedule of events on July 4 include:

Porkburger Stand: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Balloon Artist: Noon-3 p.m.

Pony Rides: 1 p.m.

Bags Tournament: 2 p.m.

Pedal Tractor Pull: 1:30 p.m.

Turtle Races: 4 p.m.

Avery Bohnhoff: 4-5 p.m.

DFD Side by Side Raffle: 5 p.m.

Dakota Danielle: 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.

Little King and Queen Pageant: 7 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

The day also will include Bounce Houses, Water Balloon Launch and Hoop Shoot.

Beer Garden and food trucks will be available both days.

Tags

Trending Video