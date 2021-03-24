Meals on Wheels of CEFS is participating in March for Meals America March 22-26.
Dieterich Village President Brad Hardiek is participating in the event to show his support for the community's seniors.
"We are excited about having Village President Brad Hardiek participate in our event. We participate in the National March for Meals because our seniors should not be forgotten. Hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs across the country will reach out to their communities to build the support to enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America's seniors all ear long. By volunteering, donating or speaking out, you can ensure the seniors in your neighborhood can live healthy, happy and independent lives at home, where they want to be," the organization stated in a press release.
Meals on Wheels of CEFS provides at least one nutritious meal for homebound seniors in the Dieterich community.
