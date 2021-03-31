Dieterich village president delivers meals to seniors

Dieterich Village President Brad Hardiek participated with Meals on Wheels of CEFS in National March for Meals on March 24.
"As the Mayor of Dieterich, one of the highlights of the year is delivering Meals on Wheels through the Golden Circle Nutrition Program to area seniors during the annual March for Meals America promotion. It is the least that I can do to help promote and increase public awareness to the service that promotes independent living for the senior population in the Dieterich area. This year, I got to meet and visit with a few new people, as well as catch up with another that I have known for almost my entire life. Thank you to Norma Deters and all of the regular delivery drivers that keep the program alive and well in the Dieterich area," said Hardiek.
"We appreciate Mayor Brad Hardiek delivering meals to our homebound seniors," said Debbie Weber, program director.
March for Meals America is a national campaign during which hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs across the country reached out to their communities to build the support to enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America's seniors year-round.
