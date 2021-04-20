The Dieterich Trailblazers 4-H Club met on April 11, with 18 members present.
Talks were given by Mya Ohnesorge on “How to properly clean a horse’s hoof,” Sam Probst on “Things he has learned about sheep,” Ava Ohnesorge on “How to plant a potted flower,” Luke Wohltman on “Differences and Similarities of sports.” and Lydia Wohltman on “Different tips to use when frosting a cake” and Ella Bruns on “How to make a family dessert.”
Members were given project books. The deadline for adding projects is May 1. The Youth for the Quality Care of Animals Training hasn’t been scheduled yet. Boer and Dairy Goat weigh-in is Saturday, June 5.
A 4-H Fair schedule was passed out. There is a 4-H Federation meeting April 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Extension Office. The meeting concluded with a game of Pictionary and refreshments were served by Ava and Mya Ohnesorge.
The next meeting will be May 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Dieterich Civic Center.
Justin Boerngen, Reporter
