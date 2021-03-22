Dieterich Trailblazers 4-H Club meets

The Dieterich Trailblazers 4-H Club met on March 7 with 20 members present.
Kaitlyn Boerngen gave a talk on Different Uses of Rabbits. Justin Boerngen gave one on Tractor Rollovers, and Allison Boerngen talked about what to do before you begin to cook.
The club discussed enrollment and projects that can be taken, as well as the Mini Park in Dieterich that the club will be helping with.
Members concluded the meeting with guessing the number of Skittles and M&Ms in the jars and checking on their birdhouses.
The next meeting will be April 11 at 4:30 at the Dieterich Civic Center.
Justin Boerngen
Reporter
