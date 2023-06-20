The candidates for the 2023 Dieterich Fourth of July Celebration Little King and Queen contest have been announced.
King candidates are Kenton Eaton, son of Brooke Crews; Lucas Flach, son of Samantha and Jarrad Flach; Bryce Heuerman, son of Mark and Monica Heuerman; Everett Koester, son of Derek and Brittany Koester; Rhett Ochs, son of Curtis and Danielle Ochs; and Reid Westendorf, son of Ted and Kate Westendorf.
Queen candidates are Grace Baxter, daughter of David and Amanda Baxter; Elin Brummer, daughter of Tyler and Trisha Brummer; Clara Chisler, daughter of Jake and Mallory Chisler; Kendall Frohning, daughter of Jon and Kelly Frohning; Jocelyn Hushaw, daughter of Brian and Lisa Hushaw; and Maggie Steffen, daughter of Clayton and Whitney Steffen.
Vote for your favorite King and Queen at the Dieterich Bank – Dieterich branch lobby, Dieterich Mart, Harry’s Tavern or Old Mac’s Drive Thru. One penny equals one vote. All proceeds raised go toward the purchase of fireworks. The winners will be announced on stage at Dieterich Liberty Park on Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m.
