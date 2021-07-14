The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced 16 Dieterich High School seniors have been named recipients of the 2021 Dieterich Community Education Endowment Scholarship. A total of $9,600 has been awarded to the following students:
Faith Aherin, Emily Bloemer, Trent Brummer, Wyatte Brummer, Avriti Dogra, Lukus Donaldson, Cory Gephart, Matthew Hunzinger, Chloe Jansen, Derek Kuhl, Brooke Locey, Mackenzie Miller, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Brianna Wendte, Dalton Will
The Dieterich Community Education Endowment Fund was created in 2007 with the goal of providing all Dieterich graduating seniors who meet the requirements with scholarship assistance. Applicants must be a resident of Dieterich Community Unit 30 School District (DCUSD), attend eight consecutive years of school at DCUSD, be attending a post-secondary school that receives state or federal funding, must maintain a minimum of a “C” average, and must be enrolled as a full-time student. Graduating seniors who are receiving a full ride to the college of their choice are ineligible for this scholarship.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
