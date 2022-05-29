Dieterich graduates receive Community Education Endowment scholarships

Twenty Dieterich High School seniors have been named recipients of the 2022 Dieterich Community Education Endowment Scholarship. A total of $12,000 has been awarded to the following students:
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Maggie Britton, Madilyn Brummer, Hailey Budde, Brian Crum, Emily Hall, Jozlyn Haycraft, Paige Higgs, Allyson Holste, Chasity Mayhaus, Emma Meinhart, Cylas Niemeyer, Jadyn Pruemer, Austin Ruholl, Allison Schmidt, Braden Shadle, Norma Treat, Andrew Wente, Katie Winterrowd, Abbigail Zerrusen
The Dieterich Community Education Endowment Fund was created in 2007 with the goal of providing all Dieterich graduating seniors who meet the requirements with scholarship assistance. Applicants must be a resident of Dieterich Community Unit 30 School District (DCUSD), attend eight consecutive years of school at DCUSD, be attending a post-secondary school that receives state or federal funding, must maintain a minimum of a “C” average, and must be enrolled as a full-time student. Graduating seniors who are receiving a full ride to the college of their choice are ineligible for this scholarship.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
