$200 Cash, Stainless Cup, Shirt & Hat — Breana Worman
2 Seat Glider With Console — Heidi Hardiek
$100 Gift Certificate — Dustin Smith
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari 2 Free Admission Tickets — J. Lustig
$50 Cash — Gary Kuhl
$50 Cash — Scott Bradley
$50 Cash — Gene and Delores Eytchison
$50 Cash — Cindy Lidy
$50 Cash — Lisa Pruemer
$50 Cash — Darlene O'Dell
$50 Cash — G.J. Medernach
$50 Cash — Jim Westendorf
$50 Cash — Jackson Gipson
$50 Cash — Grant Garbe
Dieterich Civic Center or Park Pavilion Rental — Jill Flowers
Beauty Basket — Virginia Koeberlein
Youth Bicycle — Donnie Tolch
$40 Cash — Duane Poehler
2 Stainless Cups, Shirt & Hat — Matt Demers
Bag of Grass Seed — Darlene O'Dell
Gift Certificate for Diamond Concept Earrings — Wayne O'Dell
Cooler Bag With Golf Supplies — Leeann Boldrey
1/16 Scale Diecast IH Farmall H Tractor — Robin Paddick
Simply Southern Backpack — Sandy Davis
1/16 Scale John Deere Model B Tractor — Angie Bloemer
$25 archery gift certificate — Robin Paddick
$25 Cash — Gary Kuhl
$25 tavern gift certificate — Rae Lyn Schmidt
$25 slaughtering and processing gift certificate — Dustin Smith
$25 Cash — Luke Bierman
$25 Cash — Abby Deb
$25 gas station gift certificate — Amanda Hill
$25 gas station gift certificate — Tanner Kirby
Effingham Performance Center $25 Gift Certificate — Doris Probst
Free Oil Change Up To 5 Quarts — Jennifer Meinhart
$25 Cash — Sam McDaniel
$25 convenience store gift certificate — Brian Garbe
$25 tavern gift certificate — Amanda Black
$25 tavern gift certificate — Larry Uthell
$25 Custom Woodwork Gift Certificate — Rich Tegenkamp
$25 Cash — Doris & Roy Probst
$25 Cash — Larry Uthell
$25 appliance gift certificate — Delaine Traub
$25 clothing gift certificate — Jill Flowers
$20 Cash — Devin McManaway
$20 Cash — Callie Faller
Table Lamp — Owen Gipson
Faucet — Robin Paddick
Hat & $15 food gift certificate — Delaine Traub
$15 food gift certificate — Dave Behrns
$15 food gift certificate — Jackson Gipson
Cooler Bag — Louis Meinhart
2 Tickets to Fish Fry — Betty Goeckner
2 Tickets to Corn Maze — Terri Funneman
$10 Cash — Rick Klingler
Screwdriver Set — Tammy Wright
Case of Bottled Water — Dot Behrns
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.