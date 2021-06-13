Dieterich firefighters recognized for response to train derailment

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, last week presented House of Representative certificates to the firefighters who responded first to the scene on Feb. 16 of a train derailment during a snowstorm and record cold temperatures.
“The response by the Dieterich Fire Protection District personnel on that very cold snowy night is very much appreciated by everyone in our area,” said Niemerg. “The quick action by these men helped to ensure nobody was hurt, no lives were lost, and that the safety of local residents and travelers through the area was maintained. Thank you, Chief Ross Martin and your team for your efforts that night and all that you do every day for our community.”
Eleven personnel received this recognition as part of the over 50 people who assisted with the safety procedures and cleanup of the train derailment. The derailment occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. along Illinois Highway 33 between the communities of Dieterich in Effingham County and Wheeler in Jasper County.
