Dieterich FFA spring plant sale kicks off Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The chapter will be offering a large selection of annuals, vegetables, hanging baskets and ferns for sale in Dieterich Junior-Senior High School parking lot and FFA greenhouse. Days and times for the sale are Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The school is located at 108 W. Church Street, Dieterich.
