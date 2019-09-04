Dieterich FFA will have its 2019 Mum Sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the south end of the high school, located at 108 W. Church St., Dieterich.
Mums may also be purchased Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Eight-inch mums in orange, red, purple, white and yellow are $6 each or four for $22. Eight-inch Kale pots in red and white and 8-inch Ornamental Pepper Pots are $6 each or four for $22. One-gallon pots of Purple Fountain Grass are $8 each.
For more information, email ghelregel@dieterichschools.org.
