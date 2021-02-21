Although this year has looked a little different, Dietrich FFA has been making the best of it and keeping busy.
We elected our 2020-2021 chapter officer team when school resumed this fall.
We have held several fundraisers, including our annual mum sale in the fall and annual fruit sale earlier this winter. We just placed our strawberry orders and they are expected to be in soon. As for our annual plant sale, our first shipment of plants arrived on Jan. 13 and the ag classes have been busy transplanting.
Over the winter, our greenhouse has been home to the community's ferns. FFA members have been working to split them to keep them healthy and to use for the spring plant sale. As the greenhouse fills up, we are excited to see all of you on opening day. As we plan for this day, be sure to check our Facebook and Instagram pages for more information on dates, pre-orders and other details.
Dieterich FFA is looking forward to National FFA week.
We have been planning a fun-filled week for the entire school and our FFA members. Some of the week’s highlights include a truck and tractor drive-in day, cleanest vehicle contest, an FFA cookout in the shop for high school and junior high students, a teacher appreciation breakfast, and a petting zoo for the elementary students.
While we celebrate National FFA week, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who supports our FFA chapter.
