Members of the Dieterich FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 13-15 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisers and guests. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Dieterich FFA:
Illinois State FFA Degree: Brody Will was conferred with the State FFA Degree by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.
American FFA Degree: Madilyn Rose Brummer was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
Major State FFA Officer Candidate: Madilyn Brummer is one of 10 candidate finalists for a 2023-2024 Major State Officer position with the Illinois Association FFA. The elections were scheduled for June 15.
Top 10 Chapter President: Brody Will was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter presidents in the state who achieved the highest degree of excellence during their year of service to their chapter. The Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leaders sponsors the Top 10 Chapter Presidents Award.
Top 10 Section President: Madilyn Brummer was recognized as one of 10 outstanding section presidents in the state who achieved the highest degree of excellence during their year of service to the chapters in their section and the Illinois Association FFA. The Illinois Farm Bureau Family of Companies Youth Education in Agriculture Committee sponsors the Top 10 section presidents award.
State Winner Livestock (non-reasons) Career Development Event: The chapter was recognized for winning the state Livestock Evaluation CDE, which requires team members to evaluate and rank breeding and market livestock based on current industry desired traits and performance data. Teams evaluate cattle, swine, sheep and goats.
State Livestock Judging (non-reasons) Career Development Event High Individual: Shawn Crutcher was recognized as the high individual in the state Livestock Evaluation CDE.
Dairy Production Placement State Proficiency Winner: Brody Will was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Dairy Production Placement. Brody is the son of Duane and Kristy Will. He is a member of the Dietrich FFA Chapter, advised by Garrett Helregel. In his SAE, he works on his family dairy farm, Will-Can-Do Holsteins, located in Montrose. His SAE is split into two portions, his farm operations and show stock. When working on the farm, he works with duties related to his family's milking operation, as well as tending to various farm chores such as taking care of calves, bedding, moving animals, helping with herd health management, etc. While working with his show stock, he is involved with every part of the process, from feeding and watering animals, to trimming, washing, and preparing the animals for show. His SAE has helped him learn and understand more about the dairy industry, as well as develop and improve his employability and personal skills.
2023-2024 Section 20 President: Brody Will was installed as the President of Illinois FFA's Section 20. The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2023-2024 Illinois State Officer Team.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy, of Illinois, and from each of the retiring major state officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.