Horace Mann recently donated more than $200 to complete a recent donors choose project for Dieterich Unit 30.
Mrs. Pals’ class will receive comfortable seating for their reading corner.
“These hard-working fifth graders deserve a fun reading corner to escape into a good book each day. I want my students to be productive while enjoying a comfortable learning environment in my classroom.” said Pals in her project post “Reading Corner in the Making.”
“DonorsChoose.org is an amazing tool for teachers to get the resources they need and want for their classroom. Locally, my agency helps introduce the program into schools, we hold workshops showing teachers how to best utilize this wonderful charity, and help foster a greater awareness of this resource within the communities we serve. Our alliance with teachers, school districts and DonorsChoose.org will fund projects that will positively impact students in those schools for generations to come.” said Horace Mann agent Kristin Workman, Workman Insurance and Financial Services.
DonorsChoose.org is a nonprofit organization that connects donors with public school teachers who need classroom materials. Horace Mann agents have been spreading the word about the website among teachers since starting the partnership in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.