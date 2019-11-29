Effingham – The Operations Department of Dieterich Bank chose Court Appointed Special Advocates of Effingham County, CASA, as their $1,000 Charity of Choice donation winner. Employees from this department, located within Dieterich Bank’s Corporate Center, presented a check to Jesse Patnaude, Executive Director of CASA of Effingham County, on November 19.
Dieterich Bank’s Charity of Choice program was established in February 2019 and is designed to give Bank employees the opportunity to select an unsuspecting not-for-profit organization or charity each month to receive a $1,000 donation from the Bank. Each branch or department has its designated month to make a check presentation. Other Charity of Choice recipients include Limitless in Newton, Dieterich’s Civic Center, Fear Nothing, Community Support Systems, The Lake Sara Forever Fund, and Crisis Nursery.
CASA of Effingham County is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing highly trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the Effingham County Circuit Court System. CASA volunteers work cooperatively with the Effingham County Circuit Court System to ensure prompt delivery of services and to make independent recommendations to the court concerning the child’s well-being.
“CASA of Effingham County is very grateful for community support of our organization,” states Patnaude. She added, “Dieterich Bank is always very generous to CASA and we appreciate the continued support. With the $1,000 donation, CASA plans to purchase gas cards for as many CASA volunteers as possible to help aid them in their advocacy efforts. Because we have no control over where our foster children are placed, our volunteers are asked to sometimes drive great distances to serve them. Providing them with gas cards is just one way we try to encourage and support our volunteers which, in turn, produces greater quality of advocacy for our foster children. Thank you, again, for your continued support of our organization.”
Dieterich Bank is a community bank with community values, and the Charity of Choice program empowers employees to support their communities and local organizations.
