Dieterich Bank of Effingham held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 12 for its new bank location on South Route 157 in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Dieterich Bank has been operating out of a temporary facility in Edwardsville since the spring of 2020 and is excited to offer the customers full-service banking in a new 4,200-square-foot facility that includes drive-up lanes.
Grand opening festivities will be held the week of July 26. Snacks and drinks will be available each day along with fun activities and prizes. All members of the community are welcome to attend.
"The Edwardsville team is honored and excited to be a part of the Edwardsville community and to provide quality banking services to this area,” said Andy Hess, Senior Lender and Senior Vice President.
Hess is a native of Teutopolis and is an active member of the Edwardsville community. Hess is a key leader of the organization. He has overseen the construction project and will maintain an office at the Edwardsville branch location.
“Dieterich Bank believes the Edwardsville market provides access to significant retail and municipal deposits along with increased consumer and residential lending opportunities,” said Chuck Deters, CEO of Dieterich Bank. “Entering this market with a physical location allows for expanded geography, appeal to different customer segments and execution of the bank’s long-term strategy of increasing size and reach.”
