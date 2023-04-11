Brian Beck has been promoted to Corporate Treasurer of Dieterich Bank effective May 1.
His responsibilities will include oversight of the bank’s investment portfolio, management of the daily cash position and cash management process, along with the overall asset/liability management function of the bank as well as budget, forecasting and financial reporting.
Soon to be CEO Jason Semple noted, “I am confident Brian will serve our organization well in his new role with his expertise, knowledge and understanding of the financial industry.”
Beck joined Dieterich Bank in 2021. He has 12 years of experience in the banking industry. Beck held several treasury and financial analyst positions at a multibillion asset bank prior to joining Dieterich Bank. He is a certified public accountant in Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Computer Management Information Systems.
Beck resides in Effingham with his wife, Teresa, and three boys: Lucas, Nathan and Caleb.
