Dieterich Bank kicks off 2020 Charity of Choice

Dieterich Bank’s Accounting, HR, Marketing, and Training Departments chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County to be the first Charity of Choice recipient of 2020. Through the bank’s giving program, Big Brothers Big Sisters was awarded a $1,000 donation on Feb. 14.
Dieterich Bank’s Charity of Choice program, which began in February 2019, gives bank employees the opportunity to select an unsuspecting not-for-profit organization or charity each month to receive a $1,000 donation from the bank. Each branch or department has its designated month to make a check presentation. Other Effingham County Charity of Choice recipients include Fear Nothing, Community Support Systems, Crisis Nursery, The Lake Sara Forever Fund, CASA of Effingham County, and the FISH & Catholic Charities Christmas Store.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County is a one-to-one mentoring program that serves all of Effingham County. They match screened and trained volunteer mentors with children, ages 5-13, who just need someone in their corner to encourage and support them. All children have potential, and the hope of Big Brothers Big Sisters is that its program and mentors can help the children, or Littles, achieve their biggest possible future. The Charity of Choice donation can assist with the recruitment, screening and training of volunteer mentors, or Bigs.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has a waiting list of children who would like to have a mentor. If you would like to learn more about the program or begin the enrollment process for a Big or Little, visit www.JoinSomethingBig.org or follow them on Facebook.
