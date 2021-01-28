Employees of Dieterich Bank presented a check to Kelsey Goeckner, Campaign Chair, and Linda Hemmen with United Way of Effingham County. Corporate and Employee donations raised during their 2020 campaign totaled $13,500. This was an 18% increase from last year. Twnety local Partner Agencies receive funding from the Effingham County United Way campaign.
Dieterich Bank cashes in for United Way
