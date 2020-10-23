Dieterich Bank breaks ground on Edwardsville branch.

Dieterich Bank of Effingham held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon Oct. 15 for its new bank location on South Route 157 in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The full-service branch will include an attractive 4,200 square foot facility with drive-up lanes. Dieterich Bank strives to maintain its community banking values in all aspects of business from the employees they hire to the involvement in the communities they serve to the products and services they offer customers.
“Dieterich Bank believes the Edwardsville market provides access to significant retail and municipal deposits along with increased lending opportunities,” said Chuck Deters, CEO of Dieterich Bank. “Entering this market with a physical location allows for expanded geography, appeal to different customer segments, and execution of the bank’s long-term strategy of increasing size and reach.”
Dieterich Bank recently completed a transaction of acquiring five Illinois branch locations in Breese, Chester, Columbia, Red Bud, and Waterloo which increased their asset size to just over $1 billion.
Andy Hess, Senior Vice President of Lending, a native of Teutopolis, Illinois has been living in the Edwardsville community for six years and suggested exploring the Edwardsville market area as a potential location for Dieterich Bank. Edwardsville is a larger city than we typically serve with our branch locations, but the feel of the community and the residents fits our culture well.
