Dieterich Bank appoints Todd Wegman to Prime Banc Corp and Dieterich Bank boards of directors

Dieterich Bank announced the appointment of Todd Wegman, president of Stevens Industries Inc., to the boards of directors of Prime Banc Corp. and Dieterich Bank, increasing the number of directors to 11 on both boards.
“We are pleased to welcome Todd to our boards. Todd not only brings considerable business expertise, proven leadership skills and a deep understanding of community, but also provides a valuable perspective that will enhance the collective work of our boards as we continue to execute on our community banking growth strategies," said Bob Willenborg, chairman of the board of Prime Banc Corp. and Dieterich Bank.
Wegman joined Stevens Industries Inc. in 1998 after spending two years with Aon Corporation as a senior consultant. Stevens Industries is based in Teutopolis and is the largest manufacturer of commercial casework and architectural millwork in the United States. He was named vice president of sales and marketing in 2001 and elected president in 2008. Wegman earned his Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C., and is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.
Active in several industry and community affairs, he has served on the boards of the Lake Land College Foundation, St. Anthony Educational Trust and the YMCA. He currently is a member of the boards of the Composite Panel Association and the Decorative Surfaces Council. Wegman resides in Effingham with his wife and four children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.