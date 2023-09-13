Dieterich Bank appoints Raymond Wagner to Prime Banc Corp and Dieterich Bank Boards of Directors

Dieterich Bank announced the appointment of Raymond Wagner, Managing Director and Partner, Thompson Street Capital Partners, to the board of directors of Prime Banc Corp. and Dieterich Bank.
Bob Willenborg, Chairman of the board of Prime Banc Corp and Dieterich Bank said, “Ray brings a deep sense of community and an extensive background in finance, acquisitions and capital management to our boards. With roots in Red Bud, Ray is not only familiar with Dieterich’s community banking culture, he is also a leader in the south-central Illinois region we serve. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise and perspective as we continue to execute our growth strategies.”
Wagner serves as Managing Director and Partner at Thompson Street Capital Partners (“TSCP”), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, which he joined in 2015. The firm focuses on investing in founder-led businesses in the health care and life sciences, software and technology, and business and consumer services sectors. Since its founding in 2000, TSCP has raised over $4.5 billion of capital and partnered with over 250 management teams. Prior to joining TSCP, Wagner was a Vice President with Advantage Capital Partners, a debt and equity capital investment firm, and an Associate with R.L. Hulett & Co., a boutique investment banking firm.
Wagner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Olin School of Business at Washington University, St. Louis, where he was a member of the varsity men’s basketball team. He currently serves as co-chair of the W Club Executive Committee of Washington University. In addition, Wagner serves on the boards of trustees of Our Little Haven and the St. Louis chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. He and his wife are owners of Lieferbrau Brewery, a craft brewery located in Red Bud, Illinois, where they reside with their three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.