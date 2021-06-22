For many health issues, diet plays a part — for example: heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and others. Now, researchers are saying that diet may play a part in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.
How could what we eat affect our brains? Research isn’t sure yet, but it may be that diet affects inflammation and oxidative stress. According to advancinghealthnaturally.org, oxidative stress is when our body produces too many free radicals that steal electrons from other cells to stabilize themselves. We need some free radicals to stimulate immune function and other functions, but often our body produces too many. When that happens, and our bodies can’t get the number down even with physical barriers, antioxidants, enzymes that neutralize oxygen and repair mechanisms to fix damage, you have oxidative stress. One of the ways to reduce oxidative stress is through diet.
Researchers also think diet works indirectly by affecting other Alzheimer’s factors, such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease. New research is focusing on the relationship between gut microbes and aging-related processes that may lead to Alzheimer’s.
So, what type of diet should we eat? The Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) are two types of diets that are recommended for good health. They have been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other diseases. The MIND diet (Mediterranean – DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) is a diet that takes foods from both the Mediterranean and the DASH diets that specifically benefit brain health.
According to Todaysdietition.com the MIND diet is a fairly simple diet to follow. Easier than the Mediterranean and the DASH diets. A diet isn’t a short-term strategy; it’s a permanent lifestyle change. By starting slow and achieving a couple of goals at a time, you can make the changes. For instance, putting beans in your diet at least three times a week could be a first step or eating green leafy vegetables (salad) at least six times a week could work. Adding berries and nuts to your salads and using olive oil vinaigrettes are great.
The Mayo Clinic has this list of the MIND diet rules. Give yourself a point for each one that you typically follow in your life (up to a max of 15 points).
- At least three servings of whole grains a day
- Green leafy vegetables (such as a salad) at least six times a week
- Other vegetables at least once a day
- Berries at least twice a week
- Red meat less than four times a week
- Fish at least once a week
- Poultry at least twice a week
- Beans more than three times a week
- Nuts at least five times a week
- Fried or fast food less than once a week
- Mainly olive oil for cooking
- Less than a tablespoon of butter or margarine a day
- Less than a serving of cheese a week
- Less than five pastries or sweets a week
- One glass of wine or other alcoholic drink a day
You don’t have to have a perfect diet to get benefits. In a study, the adults who followed the diet most closely (an average score of 9.6 points out of 15) saw the biggest drop in their Alzheimer’s risk. The ones who scored in the middle (7.5 points) still cut their risk by over a third.
One recipe that I really like and covers a lot of the points of the MIND diet is cowboy salad. Here is the recipe (https://12tomatoes.com/cowboy-salad):
COWBOY SALAD
Salad:
1-2 hearts of romaine lettuce, cut into strips
1 (15.25 oz.) can whole kernel corn, rinsed and drained
1 (15.25 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
1 avocado, diced, sprinkled with lime juice
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeño, seeds removed, minced
1/2 red onion, diced
1/3 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
Dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/4 cup spicy brown mustard
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
To make this recipe healthier, instead of the dressing here, use a red wine vinaigrette with olive oil and reduce the cheese.
The biggest takeaways for me are 1) that you can reduce your normal cognitive decline and reduce your risk for dementia by following the MIND diet and 2) any changes you make to your diet will improve your brain health.
