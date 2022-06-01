Felicia Depoister and Jesse Stevenson were named recipients of the 2022 Diane Siemer Scholarship.
Felicia Depoister will be attending Lake Land College to pursue a degree in business management. She has been awarded $4,130 for the 2022-23 school year.
Jesse Stevenson will be attending Lake Land College to earn an associate degree in psychology. He has been awarded $4,300 for the 2022-23 school year.
The Diane Siemer Scholarship was established to perpetuate higher educational opportunities for General Equivalency Diploma (GED) or a High School Diploma through a Pathways class in Effingham County. GED graduates or Pathways graduates may apply. They must be a resident of Effingham County pursing a certification program, a two-year associates degree, a four-year college degree or a vocational/technical school certification at Lake Land College. Awardees of this scholarship are given preference each year until completion of their education. This scholarship was established by Diane Siemer’s family in honor of her long career in education.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
