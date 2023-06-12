Shelby Williams, Gaige Schlanser and Jesse Stevenson were named recipients of the 2023 Diane Siemer Scholarship. Each recipient has been awarded $3,960 for the 2023-24 school year.
Shelby Williams will be attending Lake Land College to begin pursuing a degree in psychology. Gaige Schlanser will be attending Lake Land College to begin pursuing a broadcasting degree. Jesse Stevenson attends Lake Land College pursuing an associate degree in psychology.
The Diane Siemer Scholarship was established to perpetuate higher educational opportunities for General Equivalency Diploma (GED) or a High School Diploma through a Pathways class in Effingham County. GED graduates or Pathways graduates may apply. They must be a resident of Effingham County pursuing a certification program, a two-year associate degree, a four-year college degree, or a vocational/technical school certification at Lake Land College. Awardees of this scholarship are given preference each year until the completion of their education. This scholarship was established by Diane Siemer’s family in honor of her long career in education.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.