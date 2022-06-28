Diane Jack wins Strasburg June gnome giveaway

Diane Jack is the winner of the June gnome giveaway sponsored by the Strasburg Community Action Network.
Diane grew up in rural Stewardson and has also lived in Greenville, Illinois; Tahlequah, Oklahoma; Painesville, Ohio; Plymouth, Massachusetts; Downingtown, Pennsylvania; and Woodridge, Illinois. She has been a resident of Strasburg for nearly 28 years. Diane is the preschool teacher at Trinity Lutheran School in Stewardson and has taught since 1995. She has two daughters and one granddaughter.
When asked what she enjoys about living in Strasburg, she replied, “I live in a wonderful neighborhood and have wonderful neighbors. I can walk or ride my bike to anywhere in town, and church is close.”
This is Diane’s first gnome and she plans to place it in one of her flower pots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.