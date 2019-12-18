Deters joins Farm Credit team

Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Jordan Deters of Sigel as a vice president of lending in the Effingham regional office.
The Effingham office serves farm families and rural landowners in Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion and Shelby counties.
Deters was raised on his family’s Cumberland County grain and livestock farm and graduated from Teutopolis High School before receiving an associate’s degree in business from Lake Land College and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Eastern Illinois University.
Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Deters worked for the Teutopolis State Bank in Sigel for seven years as a branch manager and lender. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the parish council of the Sigel St. Michael Catholic Church for two years.
Deters resides in Sigel with his wife, Natasha, and their daughter, J.J.
