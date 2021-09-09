“Favorite Game Show” will be the theme for the 2021 Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The parade, sponsored by Effingham Sunrise Rotary, will kick off at 2 p.m.
Lineup for the parade will begin at noon along Maple Street between Temple and Evergreen avenues. There will be a $10 entry fee for all entries except veterans, school groups and emergency vehicles. Entry fee will go toward Polio Plus to eradicate polio. Groups, organizations, businesses and individuals interested in participating in the parade are asked to complete the entry form and return it to Halloween Parade, c/o Nathan Earnest, 501 E Evergreen, Effingham, IL 62401. Forms are available at West & Company at 501 E Evergreen and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce office at 903 N Keller Drive. Entry forms can also be found on the Chamber website calendar at www.effinghamcountychamber.com. Parade entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 18.
For more information, contact Nathan Earnest at 217-347-5181 or Becky Brown at 217-342-4147.
The Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club is a local service organization which was chartered in 1994. They meet weekly on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. To find more information about the club, contact Cristina Ciorna, Club President, at 909-583-5349.
