The Effingham County Chamber’s 2022 Annual Gala will be Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. It will include the announcement of the 2022 Chamber Excellence in Business recipients, 2022 Citizen of the Year and 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception. Immediately following cocktail hour, 2021 Chairman of the Board Jeff Speer of RE/MAX Key Advantage will be honored and 2022 Chairman Chris Swing of Vantage Outsourcing will be introduced. Award recipients will then be announced and a seated dinner will follow.
The theme is Black Tie and Boots and will include entertainment by Cowboy Randy during cocktail hour with a casino night wrapping up the evening at 11 p.m.
The Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by the Effingham Daily News and the Volunteer of the Year award is sponsored by the Effingham Teutopolis News Report.
The cost for the evening is $75 per person. Reservations are required and will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Tickets or sponsorship information can be found on the Chamber website calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event or by calling 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.