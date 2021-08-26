Inc. magazine ranked Designs Unlimited No. 3247 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company experienced three-year growth of 112 percent.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Making this Inc. 5000 list is an honor, and we’re so very proud. This is very much a team win for Designs Unlimited.” said Tina Brumleve, owner of Designs Unlimited Inc. “The positive attitude, tremendous work ethic and teamwork that our employees put forth each day is absolutely remarkable. Scott and I are blessed and humbled to work alongside this great group of people!
“As a relationship-based company, we’re blessed to work with customers and organizations with ethics and values that mirror our own. Working with each one is a true pleasure.”
Inc. magazine reports that not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is now available on newsstands.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Designs Unlimited Inc. is an advertising specialties company with customers throughout the Midwest. Services include the sale of screen-printed and embroidered apparel and promotional items, company apparel programs, and small-scale signage. Most embellishment is completed in house, giving better control over product quality and turnaround times.
Designs Unlimited serves a variety of industries, and their customer base includes many school districts, athletic teams and high-profile customers from the farming, gaming, manufacturing, not-for-profit, trades/trucking, restaurant, medical, financial and utility industries. The company was founded in 2005 and has experienced tremendous growth in its 15-year history.
