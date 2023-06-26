Deputy John Cotton promoted to sergeant

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent promotion of Deputy John Cotton to Sergeant.
In his new position, Cotton will supervise a shift of Patrol Deputies, ensuring the quality of service, adherence to sheriff’s office policy and standards, and reviewing police reports before they are submitted for record.
Cotton served 13 years as a sworn police officer in Altamont before he was hired as an Effingham County Deputy Sheriff in 2020. In 2021, he was assigned to Investigations as a Detective.
Cotton is a 2008 graduate of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. During his law enforcement career, Cotton has served as an ILEAS SWAT team operator and as a Task Force Officer with Homeland Security Investigations. He is also a Certified U.S. Customs Officer and a Lead Homicide Investigator.
“Our frontline supervisors are the backbone of our organization. They are the people that do the hard work and make sure we stay safe in the middle of the night and holidays. John will meet this challenge and he came to us with a good amount of experience and knowledge. We have capitalized on that and we will greatly miss him serving as a Detective, because he has done a great job, but it’s time for him to share his knowledge and experience as a supervisor," said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
John and his family reside in rural Effingham County.
