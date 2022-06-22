Deputy Chief Kurt Davis graduates FBI National Academy

On June 9, FBI NA Session 282 graduated 254 law enforcement professionals representing local, county, tribal, state, military and federal law enforcement agencies from across the United States. Twenty-six nations, four military organizations and nine federal civilian organizations are also represented among the NA Session 282 alums. Prior to selection for the program, graduates completed a highly competitive application process.
The FBI National Academy Unit hosts candidates four times each year on an invitation-only basis. The program's goal is to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies both in the U.S. and abroad while raising law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide. During the rigorous 10-week program held at the FBI training facility in Quantico, Virginia, students are offered collegiate-level coursework on a wide array of topics that include intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. Students also regularly engage in a strenuous physical training program and fitness challenges.
Since its founding in 1935, more than 53,400 law enforcement professionals have graduated from the FBI National Academy. The program originally launched as the "FBI Police Training School" in response to the 1930 Wickersham Commission report recommending standardization and professionalization of law enforcement in the United States though centralized training. At the time, courses included scientific aids in crime detection, preparation of reports and criminal investigation techniques as well as administration and organization.
Each graduate may join the FBI National Academy Associates lnc., a dynamic organization of more than 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals who continue improving the level of competency, cooperation and integrity among the global law enforcement community.
Deputy Chief Kurt Davis is the fourth Effingham Police Department officer to graduate the FBI National Academy. Previous graduates include Chief John Lange (171st Session), Chief Michael Schutzbach (223rd Session) and Chief Jason McFarland (244th Session).
