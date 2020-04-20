Dennis Elledge RA, PSP, AIA joined The Upchurch Group, Mattoon, from the St. Louis area where he spent most of his life after being born in Illinois and living there for several years.
As a licensed architect, his architectural experience has many different types of commercial architecture ranging from educational, religious, business, industrial, hospitality and medical.
His recent interest, practice and accomplishments in the area of Physical Facility Security and Active Shooter Security related to churches, schools and businesses in general, has led him into local and national involvement in building codes and guideline development.
He received the certification of Physical Security Professional (PSP) from the leading security organization in the world, the American Society for Industrial Security International (ASIS), and has become a leader and advocate for cost effective and comprehensive security in the bi-state area.
He has continuously and consistently provided valuable insight and leadership into solving complex project problems in a cost effective, attractive and successful way, while maintaining long-term client satisfaction and relationships.
