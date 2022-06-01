Delbert and Maradyl Facklam Scholarship awarded

Aubrey Collins has been named the recipient of the Delbert and Maradyl Facklam Scholarship. Aubrey is a 2022 graduate of Teutopolis High School and plans to attend Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, to pursue a business degree.
The Delbert and Maradyl Facklam Scholarship is open to seniors at Teutopolis High School and is awarded based on an essay entitled “How I Plan to Give Back to My Community” as well as academic achievement and financial aid.
The scholarship was established by the late Delbert Facklam for the purpose of perpetuating higher education opportunities for Teutopolis High School graduates in memory of the Teutopolis High School faculty and classmates of the Class of 1939. Facklam was born in Stewardson and attended St. Michael’s School in Sigel until his senior year, when he attended Teutopolis High School. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Facklam lived most of his adult life in California. However, he never abandoned the regional area where he spent his earliest years.
The Delbert and Maradyl Facklam Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.