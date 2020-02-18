Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., Delaine Donaldson will teach a four-week study titled "The Fingerprint of God On America's Heritage: Faith and the Presidency" at First Christian Church, 901 N. Henrietta St., Effingham.

Each weekly study will focus on a different aspect of how the Christian faith has shaped our country through individual presidents.

Lesson 1 will deal with the personal faith of selected Presidents: their prayer life, attitude toward the Bible and church attendance.

Lesson 2 will be about presidential leadership roles which have reflected faith.

Lesson 3 will deal with presidential prayers for our nation.

Lesson 4 will be about presidential policies, declarations and resolutions that have reflected the Christian faith and have helped to maintain the religious heritage of this land.

