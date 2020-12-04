Santa is coming to town! The Santa Stomp 5K Run / Walk being held Saturday, December 19, in Teutopolis will host the man in red, in addition to other race day festivities. Race proceeds will benefit Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, whose mission is to provide free roundtrip transportation for World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veterans to see their memorials in Washington, DC.
The 5K race and one-mile fun run kick off at Teutopolis Banquet Hall in Teutopolis, Illinois, at 9 a.m. Packet pick up begins at 7:30 a.m. on December 19. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers in five-year age brackets, with every runner and walker receiving a finishing medal. Photos with Santa, cookies, a costume contest and more fun activities for the whole family will add to the jolly event. Race registration fees are $25 through December 7, and $30 after the deadline. The cutoff date for t-shirts is December 12.
Race organizers Kristi Sabo and Larry Wilson are avid runners, having participated in everything from 5Ks to full marathons. Planning a fundraising race seemed a natural fit. They along with a group of area runners have traveled extensively for races in the tri-state area and they wanted to bring the best of those races to their inaugural event.
“Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is very special to me and my family. In August 2014, I had the privilege of going on an Honor Flight with my father, a Korean War Veteran. It was an incredible day with unforgettable memories. I have personally been on five Honor Flights as a nurse/guardian. On my first flight, most of the Veterans were from World War II. I sat in awe listening to our Veterans and the sacrifices they went through to keep our country free. One Veteran talked about his brother being on the USS Indianapolis during World War II. The group became very quiet when another Veteran finally asked if his brother made it home. An extremely muffled voice said “no”. The group sat stone-faced, with everyone in their own personal thoughts. It was such a powerful moment and each flight has been special,” shared Sabo. She continued, “our Veterans are treated like gold as they visit their monuments throughout Washington DC. Upon their arrival back home, our Veterans take an emotional walk through the airport for their welcome home party. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight team ensures all Veterans are well cared for during their special day.”
“It’s so important that we recognize the accomplishments and sacrifices of our veterans,” Wilson commented. “Providing veterans the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to the wars in which they served is a great way to express our thanks to these brave men and women. We are very pleased to plan this fundraiser for Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.”
The event is made possible through sponsorships from local businesses. Employee-owned Stevens Industries, Inc., is the title sponsor, with additional sponsorship from Precision Chiropractic, Three Z Printing, Teutopolis High School Volunteens, Effingham VFW Post 1769, Teutopolis State Bank, Dr. Ted Koester Family Dentistry, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Auto Truck and Farm Repair in Mattoon, Effingham Equity, Jon Frohning and Pro Rehab, EJ Water, Steffen Heating and Air Conditioning, McMahon Meats, Jeanine Heuerman with Shelter Insurance, Bob Deters Family, Cromwell Media Group, McMahon Recycling and Tick Tock Energy.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has completed more than 60 flights, safely escorting hundreds of veterans to the capital to see memorials dedicated to honoring their sacrifice. Flights are made possible by a network of private donors, individuals and organizations who see the great value of the mission.
For more information, visit the race Facebook page, The Santa Stomp 5K Run/Walk or email Kristi at kristi19692000@hotmail.com. Participants can register for the race at www.kinetictiming.com.
