Debra Stone makes Profession in Secular Franciscan Order

Debra Rose Stone, OFS, a member of Sacred Heart Church in Effingham, made her Profession in the Secular Franciscan Order on April 16 at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Teutopolis. Fr. Dennis Koopman, OFM, was the celebrant who presided over Deb’s perpetual commitment to live the Gospel life according to the order's Rule.
She has professed to follow the key themes learned during initial formation:
- Living the Gospel following Saint Francis of Assisi
- Fidelity to the Church
- Importance of the Rule
- Renewal of Baptism and Confirmation
- Mission to rebuild the Church
- Centrality of life in Fraternity
- Permanence of commitment
Profession in the Order is the culmination of three years of study. She promised to follow the Rule of Life in The Secular Franciscan Order and to live the gospel in the spirit of Saint Francis of Assisi. Her goal as a Secular Franciscan is to live the Christian call to holiness in her individual life — in her home and in the world. A fraternity is a group of Secular Franciscans in an area who meet regularly for prayer and study and encourage one another to live their commitment. The name of the Fraternity is Saint Francis of Assisi, located in Teutopolis.
Saint Francis of Assisi wrote the first Rule of the Life over 800 years ago for married women who wanted to follow Saint Clare of Assisi into the cloistered convent and the married men of his time who wanted to follow him. Saint Francis instructed these couples that God did not want them to separate and leave one another and their families.
Today, the Secular Franciscan Order is comprised of lay women, married and single; lay men, married and single; and priests and deacons. Members live by a revised Rule of Life approved and promulgated by Pope Saint Paul VI on June 24, 1978.
For more information, contact Lee Parker, OFS, Formation Director at leebellaaz@yahoo.com.
