DEBG presents Downtown Effingham Business Improvement Award

The Downtown Effingham Business Group (DEBG) recognizes businesses in the central business district that contribute to the ongoing economic vitality of the area by improving its building and property.
Members of the group select and award recipients throughout the year. Award criteria includes completion of restoration or renovation to an existing building, including building expansion; construction of a new building; opening of a new business; or improvement to the physical appearance of a building through landscaping and exterior décor.
Located at North Fourth Street and West Washington Avenue in Effingham, the Zehner Building was developed in the late 1960s-1970s as Mansfield Brewing. The office was located on the south end with the beer storage on the north side. It later became the Distributors Public Auction selling good, but damaged items from well-known stores. Louis Zehner turned it into rental properties and oversaw the building until his death in 1983. His wife, Ruth, ran the building until her death in 1992. The Westjohns, along with Joyce’s sisters, Mary Jo Alari of California and Toni Herwaldt of Chicago, took ownership after the passing of Ruth.
Under the Westjohns' ownership, the building received exterior improvements in 2016 with the help of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money and worked with Jamie Stang-Ellis of StangARTs to commission the mural on the side of the building.
